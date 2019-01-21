Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHERADEN (KDKA) — A plow truck overturned in Sheraden on Monday.

It happened on Litchfield Street.

Pittsburgh Chief Operations Office Guy Costa said the driver was backing up the street when the truck rolled over an embankment, coming to a rest on its passenger side.

The driver said he was not injured, but he was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Costa says the truck lost its load and it came close to a house, but no one else was hurt and nothing, besides the truck, was damaged.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details