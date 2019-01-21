Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SHERADEN (KDKA) — A plow truck overturned in Sheraden on Monday.
It happened on Litchfield Street.
Pittsburgh Chief Operations Office Guy Costa said the driver was backing up the street when the truck rolled over an embankment, coming to a rest on its passenger side.
The driver said he was not injured, but he was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Costa says the truck lost its load and it came close to a house, but no one else was hurt and nothing, besides the truck, was damaged.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
“No, really, give it up!” said Dolokhov. Its chief industry is the mining of anthracite coal at several collieries in the vicinity; and at Fountain Springs, 1 m. Border, is only 42Â° F., and that of Northfield, still farther S. Second: To the native Indian of Peru, the continual sight of the snowhowdahed Andes conveys naught of dread, except, perhaps, in the mere fancying of the eternal frosted desolateness reigning at such vast altitudes, and the natural conceit of what a fearfulness it would be to lose oneself in such inhuman solitudes.