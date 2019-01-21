WEATHER ALERT:Wind Chills Could Drop To Minus 15 In Pittsburgh Area
Filed Under:Local TV, Plow Trucks, Sheraden, Vehicle Rollover

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHERADEN (KDKA) — A plow truck overturned in Sheraden on Monday.

It happened on Litchfield Street.

Pittsburgh Chief Operations Office Guy Costa said the driver was backing up the street when the truck rolled over an embankment, coming to a rest on its passenger side.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Paul Spradley)

The driver said he was not injured, but he was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Costa says the truck lost its load and it came close to a house, but no one else was hurt and nothing, besides the truck, was damaged.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments
  1. catherngatesojj says:
    January 21, 2019 at 2:52 PM

    “No, really, give it up!” said Dolokhov. Its chief industry is the mining of anthracite coal at several collieries in the vicinity; and at Fountain Springs, 1 m. Border, is only 42Â° F., and that of Northfield, still farther S. Second: To the native Indian of Peru, the continual sight of the snowhowdahed Andes conveys naught of dread, except, perhaps, in the mere fancying of the eternal frosted desolateness reigning at such vast altitudes, and the natural conceit of what a fearfulness it would be to lose oneself in such inhuman solitudes. 

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s