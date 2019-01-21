Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is extending a “small gesture of gratitude” to furloughed Federal employees.

All furloughed Federal employees can get two free concert tickets to a symphony performance at Heinz Hall. The offer extends from now until 30 days after the end of the partial government shutdown.

For all furloughed Federal employees, we open our hall with 2 free concert tickets from now until 30 days after the end of the shutdown. Show your government ID in person at Heinz Hall to get your tickets. Subject to availability. Call the box office with questions 412-392-4900 pic.twitter.com/11gypXez5S — Pittsburgh Symphony (@pghsymphony) January 19, 2019

Tickets can be picked up at the Heinz Hall box office. Employees will have to show their government ID.

“In recognition of our furloughed Federal employees and their families, we offer this small gesture of gratitude,” the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Musicians said on Twitter.

In recognition of our furloughed Federal employees and their families, we offer this small gesture of gratitude. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/weIjTfQmXh — PSO Musicians (@PSOMusicians) January 19, 2019

Anyone with questions can call the box office at (412) 392-4900.