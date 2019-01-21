WEATHER ALERT:Arctic Blast Grips Pittsburgh, Warming Shelters Open
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is extending a “small gesture of gratitude” to furloughed Federal employees.

All furloughed Federal employees can get two free concert tickets to a symphony performance at Heinz Hall. The offer extends from now until 30 days after the end of the partial government shutdown.

Tickets can be picked up at the Heinz Hall box office. Employees will have to show their government ID.

“In recognition of our furloughed Federal employees and their families, we offer this small gesture of gratitude,” the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Musicians said on Twitter.

Anyone with questions can call the box office at (412) 392-4900.

