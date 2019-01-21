Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) — A local airman who was killed in action in Afghanistan when a roadside bomb exploded in November, will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, of Hookstown, Pa., was a Special Tactics combat controller assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron.

Elchin, along with U.S. Army Capt. Andrew Ross and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Emond, were killed in action when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan. U.S. Army Sgt. Jason McClary, of Export, Westmoreland County, died later as a result of injuries sustained from the IED.

McClary is buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.

A Hopewell High School graduate, Elchin enlisted in 2012. He immediately entered the two-year combat control training program and upon completion of the pipeline, he was assigned to the 26th STS at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

Elchin, who deployed to Afghanistan in August 2018, was a qualified military static line jumper, free fall jumper, an Air Force qualified combat scuba diver, and a qualified Joint Terminal Attack Controller. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal with Valor, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Combat Action Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Air Force NCO Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon, Air Force Training Ribbon and NATO Medal.

Elchin was also a Distinguished Graduate of Airman Leadership School.

