WEATHER ALERT:Wind Chills Could Drop To Minus 15 In Pittsburgh Area
Filed Under:Local TV, West Penn Power, Westmoreland County Food Bank

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – West Penn Power purchased more than 16,000 pounds food to be used as disaster relief ahead of Winter Storm Harper, which was tracking to dump large amounts of snow on the area this past weekend.

As everyone knows now, warm air pushed rain, rather than snow, into much of the area Saturday before the freeze took over, meaning the disaster relief was not needed.

Now, the Westmoreland County Food Bank in Delmont, Pa., gets the leftovers, valued at more than $50,000.

“Our partnership with West Penn & First Energy is priceless! Thank you as well to Doug Miller & Bob Kubic who went over and above the call of duty to go out on a very cold Sunday and Holiday weekend to make sure the food was picked up and brought in!!,” the Westmoreland County Food Bank said in a Facebook post. “We are so very blessed with great staff and great community support!! THANK YOU!!!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s