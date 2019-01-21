Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – West Penn Power purchased more than 16,000 pounds food to be used as disaster relief ahead of Winter Storm Harper, which was tracking to dump large amounts of snow on the area this past weekend.

As everyone knows now, warm air pushed rain, rather than snow, into much of the area Saturday before the freeze took over, meaning the disaster relief was not needed.

Now, the Westmoreland County Food Bank in Delmont, Pa., gets the leftovers, valued at more than $50,000.

We brought in hundreds of additional resources to assist with potential outages caused by #Harper. Once the storm passed, we were left with 16,000+ lbs. of unused food! This provided us with a unique opportunity to give back to our community + donate the food to @WestmorelandFB. pic.twitter.com/iEg9bny3aX — West Penn Power (@W_Penn_Power) January 21, 2019

“Our partnership with West Penn & First Energy is priceless! Thank you as well to Doug Miller & Bob Kubic who went over and above the call of duty to go out on a very cold Sunday and Holiday weekend to make sure the food was picked up and brought in!!,” the Westmoreland County Food Bank said in a Facebook post. “We are so very blessed with great staff and great community support!! THANK YOU!!!”