LIBERTY BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Two brothers and several animals are being removed form a home in Liberty Borough on Tuesday night because filthy conditions inside the residence made it uninhabitable.

Authorities are removing cats and dogs from a home in deplorable conditions on Orchard Drive in Liberty Borough.

Volunteers from Animal Friends are rescuing three dogs and three cats living in deplorable conditions in the home that hasn’t had electricity or running water for the past five months.

The Liberty Borough Police say there are two brothers living in the home who use a gas stove from time to time to provide heat and ask neighbors for water.

The brothers are not under arrest and they are not being detained, but their home has been deemed uninhabitable because of the filth inside.

The Red Cross is on the way to provide shelter to the men living in the residence.

Officers came to the home on Tuesday evening for a welfare check after receiving an anonymous complaint about the animals living in filth. Animal control offers are taking the six animals to an animal shelter in Clairton.

Borough Council President Melissa Morgan said after the animals are examined and treated, she hopes they can be adopted in the near future.

