Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MILLCREEK, Utah (CBS Local) — Three juveniles who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a Utah police station Monday morning and then fled the scene have been taken into custody, CBS affiliate KUTV reports.

Police say a 14-year-old boy who was driving the vehicle lost control, slid off a road and crashed into the Unified Police Department (UPD) Millcreek precinct at approximately 6:40 a.m.

BREAKING UPDATE 🚨 Millcreek police station hit by this car around 6:30AM. All 3 juveniles are in custody. The 14yo driver lost control on 3900 S. 📸: @UPDSL pic.twitter.com/wGlKJYBlO4 — Morgan Saxton (@KUTVMorgan) January 21, 2019

The driver and two others in the car, both 13-year-old girls, fled on foot, said UPD spokesperson Ken Hansen. Police set up containment in a nearby neighborhood and all three were eventually taken into custody.

Investigators said the vehicle involved belonged to an adult one of the suspects was living with.