ALTOONA (KDKA) — The Yinzer invasion has made its way to Central Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Pirates Double-A-affiliate Altoona Curve announced that for select home games in 2019, the team will become the Allegheny Yinzers.

The seven-game team rebrand comes complete with new uniforms, which will be displayed in Pittsburgh during PiratesFest at PNC Park on January 26th.

🆕 for 2019: For seven weekend home games this year, we’ll become the Allegheny Yinzers! #CurvePa ➡️ #Yinzylvania

The name is a tribute to the familiar second-person plural pronoun “yinz” that is commonly used by people of Western and Central Pennsylvania.

All seven dates for the Allegheny Yinzers uniforms include: April 13, May 31, June 13, June 29, July 6, July 26 and August 8.

Various Pittsburgh celebrities will also be special guests at Peoples Natural Gas Field on the nights of the promotion. The celebrity lineup will be announced at a late date. One Pittsburgh celeb is already pumped for the promotion.

“Looking to purchase a jersey STAT.”