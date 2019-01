Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– A Pittsburgh clothing company is making a fitting shirt for this year’s Super Bowl.

Since the New England Patriots are headed back to the championship, Steel City Brand is now providing the shirt that all Steeler fans likely agree to.

“Hey, who do you want to win the Super Bowl?”

“Hey, who do you want to win the Super Bowl?” https://t.co/qBQBmfr14d pic.twitter.com/52ffsS5gir — Steel City (@SteelCityBrand) January 21, 2019

The shirt displays the simple phrase “As long as New England Loses.”

The Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on February 3rd.