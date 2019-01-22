Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some local Wal-mart stores are going to start delivering groceries. They say it’s easy as shopping online.

Sometimes you just don’t have time to shop, so why not let someone else walk the isles of your local grocery store for you?

“It saves me time in the grocery store and as a mom of three that’s very important to me,” was the comment of one local mom who does her grocery shopping on an app.

“I think it’s fabulous especially in the wintertime I don’t have to get the kids out of the car,” said another shopper.

Both moms had come to Giant Eagle’s Curbside service to pick up their groceries, it’s all about convenience. That goes to the next step with home delivery.

Giant Eagle’s Jannah Jablonowski says, “You’re still doing your grocery shopping but you never have to leave the house.”

Giant Eagle is approaching two years doing home deliveries and Jablonowski says, “The growth is exponential. We are doing thousands of deliveries a week across our footprint and it’s just growing and growing.”

Now, Wal-mart is entering the home delivery fray starting Thursday.

“You just sign into the app or the website put your address in and it will tell you if delivery is available from one of your local stores,” Wal-mart’s Carrie Nagy said.

Like Giant Eagle, you do your grocery shopping on the app where you can order very specifically.

“So we’re going to have trained personal shoppers pick your order, the best produce, the best quality, the best meat,” Nagy said.

And she adds at Wal-mart your shopping doesn’t have to stop with food.

“Maybe your dog needs some dog treats or you kid needs a new DVD to watch today,” Nagy said.

Anything in the store except clothing and pharmaceuticals.

Both Giant Eagle and Walmart offer same-day delivery.

“As long as you have your order in by that 3 p.m. deadline, your groceries can be delivered that day (from Giant Eagle),” Jablonowski said.

“We need a minimum of four hours (at Wal-mart),” Nagy said.

In both cases, you pick your delivery window on the app and that window will impact how much you are charged for the delivery.

The fee is between $7.95 and $9.95 depending on the time you want the delivery at Wal-mart. At Giant Eagle, same-day delivery is going to run you about $9.99 and next-day orders are $5.95.

While Giant Eagle offers delivery from almost all its stores, Wal-mart is launching with eight stores in the region — North Versailles, North Fayette, Pittsburgh Mills, West Mifflin, Beaver Falls, Economy, Washington and North Huntington all begin deliveries Thursday.