NFL Could Make Up For Missed Pass Interference Call In NFL Championship GameNFL Officiating has been in the spotlight in some bad ways this season, and it got even worse on championship Sunday.

Officials: Fatal Crash On Icy Road Closes Second Ave. In HazelwoodAt least one person is dead and a busy roadway in the city’s Hazelwood section has been shut down for the morning rush hour after a one-vehicle crash due to icy conditions.

WPIAL Votes To Impose Sanctions Against Penn Hills For Smoke Bomb IncidentThe WPIAL Board of Directors voted Monday to impose sanctions against Penn Hills for an incident involving a smoke bomb set off during the playoffs.

Driver Of White SUV Dies After Crashing Into Building Next To Toll Booth On I-376A fatal vehicle accident occurred near the main toll booth on I-376 at mile-marker 18 in North Beaver Township on Monday evening.

Kiski Area School Board Decides Not To Renew Coach’s Contract Over Allegations Against Her HusbandA girls’ soccer coach in the Kiski Area School District is out of a job because of criminal charges filed against her husband.

'He Had A Bad Day,' Relative Says In Attempt To Justify Actions Of Suspect In Mount Pleasant Twp. StandoffA relative comes to the defense of a man who barricaded himself in a camper and then allegedly fired a gun at police.

Good Samaritan Helps Transplant Doctor Who Broke Down With Kidney In The CarIt’s not an everyday occurrence for an organ transplant surgeon to break down with an organ in his car on his way to the surgery.

Report: Animal Cruelty Charges Withdrawn For Attorney Accused Of Sexually Abusing DogA Pittsburgh attorney who was accused of having sex with his dog has reportedly pleaded guilty to other charges.

KDKA Investigates: Alarming Number Of Teens Becoming Addicted To Nicotine Through VapingLocal schools say vaping is becoming a huge problem among students, and experts add that teen nicotine addiction is up dramatically because of it.

Brave Souls Battle Cold At Monroeville Mall, Agree With Schools' Decisions To DelayDespite the cold, people are still venturing outside to go shopping and grab a bite to eat at the Monroeville Mall, and many agree with local schools’ decisions to have delays on Tuesday.