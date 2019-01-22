Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DONORA (KDKA) — An intense fire destroyed two homes and damaged a third overnight in Donora, Washington County.

The blaze started around 1 a.m. in one home along Thompson Avenue, and then spread to two neighboring homes.

Everyone was able to get out from all of the homes safely, but the flames gutted two of the houses and badly damaged the third.

Officials believe the fire may have started at the back of the home at 972 Thompson Avenue.

It startled neighbors in the middle of the night.

“I was awakened to my neighbor’s crying and screaming, and I thought my other two neighbors had just gotten into a fight until I saw the orange from the back alley,” said one person who lives nearby. “So I ran downstairs to see if my parents were outside cause they usual are whenever there is screaming and crying, but they were asleep, so I woke them up and they ran outside to check out everyone.”

One of the fire victims had to leave her cats behind in her home. Firefighters found two of them under the bed, and the others are believed to have run away.

“I woke up, I smelled smoke, I went downstairs, smells a little bit down there, went down to my basement, came back, opened up the back door and I could see the back of their house was on fire. I just couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe this was happening,” the woman said.

Several fire departments responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.