HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Harris Wofford of Pennsylvania, a civil rights activist who staged an upset Senate win in 1991, has died. He was 92.

Wofford died late Monday night of complications from a fall in his Washington, D.C., apartment, his son, Daniel Wofford, said.

FILE PHOTO (Photo Credit: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Wofford had joined the Senate in 1991, appointed to fill the Senate vacancy created by the death of Republican John Heinz. He then pulled off a surprise victory in a special election to complete the Senate term. But Wofford lost his 1994 bid for a full term.

After his stint in the Senate, he headed President Bill Clinton’s domestic volunteer program.

Wofford’s activism in civil rights dated to the 1950s and he was a confidant of Martin Luther King Jr.

