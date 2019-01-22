Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) — A girls’ soccer coach in the Kiski Area School District is out of a job because of criminal charges filed against her husband.

Ryan O’Toole is the district’s former assistant football coach. He’s facing charges for allegedly having sex with a girl in his car.

He’s also accused of kissing and groping students at Kiski Area High School.

His wife, Melisa O’Toole, has now lost her job.

The board voted 5-4 at a meeting on Monday after complaints from parents.

Many parents said they don’t feel comfortable with their child being coached by the wife of someone accused of assault.

Many supporters did come out to the meeting, including a player on the team. She said she’s a great coach and getting a new coach would really set them back.

O’Toole had just completed her ninth year coaching for the district.

Her husband’s case is still working through the court system.