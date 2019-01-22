CLOSINGS/DELAYSMore than 300 school closings and delays for Tuesday because of the frigid temperatures.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Meghan Schiller
Filed Under:Kiski Area High School, Kiski Area School District, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Ryan O’Toole, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) — A girls’ soccer coach in the Kiski Area School District is out of a job because of criminal charges filed against her husband.

Ryan O’Toole is the district’s former assistant football coach. He’s facing charges for allegedly having sex with a girl in his car.

He’s also accused of kissing and groping students at Kiski Area High School.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

His wife, Melisa O’Toole, has now lost her job.

The board voted 5-4 at a meeting on Monday after complaints from parents.

Many parents said they don’t feel comfortable with their child being coached by the wife of someone accused of assault.

Many supporters did come out to the meeting, including a player on the team. She said she’s a great coach and getting a new coach would really set them back.

O’Toole had just completed her ninth year coaching for the district.

Her husband’s case is still working through the court system.

Meghan Schiller

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s