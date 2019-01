Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Part of Penn Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh is shut down on Tuesday night after flames were shooting out of a manhole.

The incident happened between 9th and 10th streets.

Two nearby schools – Urban Pathways and the Brightside Academy – had to move the location where children were being loaded onto buses.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.