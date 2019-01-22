Filed Under:ACC Basketball, Duke Blue Devils, Oakland Zoo, Pitt Athletics, Pitt Panthers Basketball, The University Of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Oakland Zoo is arriving early ahead of the big ACC matchup against #2 Duke.

Pitt fans had January 22nd marked on their calendars when the basketball schedule was announced, but after the unexpected hot start to ACC play, the game has added intensity.

Oakland Zoo members arrived at the Petersen Events Center around 10:00 Tuesday morning to secure the best seats in the stadium when the gates eventually open.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Rob Hopson)

The Panthers and Blue Devils square off at 9:00 p.m.

