Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Oakland Zoo is arriving early ahead of the big ACC matchup against #2 Duke.

Pitt fans had January 22nd marked on their calendars when the basketball schedule was announced, but after the unexpected hot start to ACC play, the game has added intensity.

Oakland Zoo members arrived at the Petersen Events Center around 10:00 Tuesday morning to secure the best seats in the stadium when the gates eventually open.

The Panthers and Blue Devils square off at 9:00 p.m.