PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — A school bus was hit by a car and sent off the road Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say two people were injured in the crash on Route 286, but that no students were on board.

The accident happened along the Golden Mile Highway in Plum.

Officials don’t know what caused the crash but the bus careened off the road.

Crews say two people were transported from the scene.