PITTSBURGH (CBS) – Do you want a job where you can travel the country, interact with people and get paid? Oscar Mayer might the perfect job for you.
Oscar Mayer is hiring full-time Wienermobile spokespeople.
They are accepting applications through Jan. 31 for the one-year Hotdogger position that begins in June.
The public relations position offers competitive pay, plus expenses and benefits.
And, you get to travel around the country in a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels — that’s guaranteed to turn heads.
