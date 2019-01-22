Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (CBS) – Do you want a job where you can travel the country, interact with people and get paid? Oscar Mayer might the perfect job for you.

Oscar Mayer is hiring full-time Wienermobile spokespeople.

They are accepting applications through Jan. 31 for the one-year Hotdogger position that begins in June.

Do you dream in ketchup and mustard? You might be missing out on your next calling: to be an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger! Apply now for the opportunity to create memories you'll relish for a lifetime. Visit https://t.co/j6t6kbL2IO for more details. pic.twitter.com/aIWgs7rpdW — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) December 19, 2018

The public relations position offers competitive pay, plus expenses and benefits.

And, you get to travel around the country in a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels — that’s guaranteed to turn heads.

