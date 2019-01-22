  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (CBS) – Do you want a job where you can travel the country, interact with people and get paid? Oscar Mayer might the perfect job for you.

Oscar Mayer is hiring full-time Wienermobile spokespeople.

They are accepting applications through Jan. 31 for the one-year Hotdogger position that begins in June.

The public relations position offers competitive pay, plus expenses and benefits.

And, you get to travel around the country in a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels — that’s guaranteed to turn heads.

For more information regarding this position, click here.

