WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A coroner has ruled that a Pennsylvania couple found dead earlier this week inflicted fatal knife wounds on each other.

The (Altoona) Mirror reports that the Blair County coroner ruled the deaths of 49-year-old Sheldon Appleman and 30-year-old Cassandra Appleman a double homicide.

State police said the two were found dead Monday at the Woodbury Township home.

Coroner Patty Ross said it’s unclear how the altercation that led to the couple’s deaths began.

She said the man’s wounds couldn’t have been self-inflicted because of the angle of the knife entry, and an autopsy indicated that the woman likely had the knife first and used it on him. Then, Ross said, the man apparently took the knife and turned it on the woman, who had defensive wounds on her arms.

