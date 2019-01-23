Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with more soup recipes to keep you warm on these cold winter days.
Loaded Cauliflower Soup
Ingredients:
- 2 heads cauliflower, cut into florets
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 6 sprigs thyme, divided
- 4 slices bacon
- ½ large onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup white wine
- 6 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream
- Shredded cheddar, for garnish
- Chopped chives, for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Divide cauliflower between two large baking sheets. Drizzle each baking sheet with a tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine and scatter 4 thyme sprigs on top.
- Bake until cauliflower is golden and tender, about 20 minutes.
- In a large pot, over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy, about 8 minutes. Drain cooked bacon slices on a paper towel-lined plate, reserving fat in the pot, then chop bacon into small pieces.
- Add onion to bacon fat and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, another minute, then pour in wine. Cook until wine has mostly reduced down, about 2 minutes.
- Add roasted cauliflower to the pot and pour over chicken broth. Add bay leaf and remaining thyme sprigs. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until the cauliflower is falling apart, about 20 minutes.
- Using an immersion blender, purée soup until smooth. If you do not own an immersion blender, puree the soup in a blender, working in batches. Be very careful as the hot soup will jump up in the blender once you start to puree the liquid. I use a kitchen towel on the top of the blender, to protect any risk of burning my hands. Pulse until smooth. Return puréed soup to pot.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper then stir in heavy cream. Serve warm with cheddar, chopped bacon, and chives.
Serves: 8
Tomato Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish
- 1 small yellow onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- 2 (28-ounce) cans crushed tomatoes
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 3 cups vegetable or chicken stock
- ½ cup heavy cream (or more to taste)
Directions:
- In a large pot over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook until soft, 6 minutes. Add garlic, red pepper flakes, and tomato paste and cook until garlic is fragrant and tomato paste has darkened, 2 to 3 minutes more.
- Add thyme and both cans crushed tomatoes. Add vegetable or chicken stock and bring up to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes.
- Blend with immersion blender or transfer to a blender in batches and blend until smooth. Add in the heavy cream and reheat the soup. Ladle into bowls and serve immediately.
- Serve with grilled cheese sandwiches.
Serves: 6