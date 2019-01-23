  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cooking With Rania, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, Rania Harris, Rania's Recipes

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with more soup recipes to keep you warm on these cold winter days.

Loaded Cauliflower Soup

Ingredients:

  • 2 heads cauliflower, cut into florets
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 sprigs thyme, divided
  • 4 slices bacon
  • ½ large onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ¼ cup white wine
  • 6 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 ½ cups heavy cream
  • Shredded cheddar, for garnish
  • Chopped chives, for garnish

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Divide cauliflower between two large baking sheets. Drizzle each baking sheet with a tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine and scatter 4 thyme sprigs on top.
  2. Bake until cauliflower is golden and tender, about 20 minutes.
  3. In a large pot, over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy, about 8 minutes. Drain cooked bacon slices on a paper towel-lined plate, reserving fat in the pot, then chop bacon into small pieces.
  4. Add onion to bacon fat and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, another minute, then pour in wine. Cook until wine has mostly reduced down, about 2 minutes.
  5. Add roasted cauliflower to the pot and pour over chicken broth. Add bay leaf and remaining thyme sprigs. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until the cauliflower is falling apart, about 20 minutes.
  6. Using an immersion blender, purée soup until smooth. If you do not own an immersion blender, puree the soup in a blender, working in batches. Be very careful as the hot soup will jump up in the blender once you start to puree the liquid. I use a kitchen towel on the top of the blender, to protect any risk of burning my hands. Pulse until smooth. Return puréed soup to pot.
  7. Season to taste with salt and pepper then stir in heavy cream. Serve warm with cheddar, chopped bacon, and chives.

Serves: 8

Tomato Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish
  • 1 small yellow onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 (28-ounce) cans crushed tomatoes
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 3 cups vegetable or chicken stock
  • ½ cup heavy cream (or more to taste)

Directions:

  1. In a large pot over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook until soft, 6 minutes. Add garlic, red pepper flakes, and tomato paste and cook until garlic is fragrant and tomato paste has darkened, 2 to 3 minutes more.
  2. Add thyme and both cans crushed tomatoes. Add vegetable or chicken stock and bring up to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes.
  3. Blend with immersion blender or transfer to a blender in batches and blend until smooth. Add in the heavy cream and reheat the soup. Ladle into bowls and serve immediately.
  4. Serve with grilled cheese sandwiches.

Serves: 6

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s