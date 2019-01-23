  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ellwood City, Ellwood City Hospital, Ellwood City Medical Center, Lawrence County, Lawrence County District Attorney's Office, Local TV, Paul Martino

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) — The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office has opened an investigation into the finances at the Ellwood City Medical Center.

The hospital’s new owner has been dealing with payroll and money problems for weeks.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

For weeks now, employees have been paid late or have not received checks for the correct amount.

Investigators say search warrants reveal the hospital’s owner, Americore, and its CEO have access to $6.5 million in cash, yet paychecks are still bouncing.

Most recently, on Friday, Jan. 11, employees went again without paychecks.

The hospital didn’t pay its December electric bill, so a member of the hospital’s Board of Control said Ellwood City would ignore penalty or interest charges on the bill for the next three months. The only stipulation, the Borough’s mayor says the money saved has to go to help some of the hospital employees. It totals about $20,000.

With no end to the hospital problems in sight, the U.S. Department of Labor has been asked by Congressman Mike Kelly for an investigation and to try to help resolve the issues.

According to the Ellwood City Ledger, the DA’s office opened their investigation on Jan. 7 after being approached by Rep. Aaron Bernstine.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s