Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) – Rap mogul Jay-Z was in Pittsburgh one night to catch the Pitt loss to Duke, then he was in New York City the next day to join a coalition of big names in sports and entertainment to take on criminal justice reform.

Jay-Z courtside his song playing during timeout #H2P pic.twitter.com/StuApSozLJ — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) January 23, 2019

Jay-Z was joined by fellow rapper Meek Mill as well as the owners of the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and New England Patriots in New York City on Wednesday to announce the launch of an organization that will lobby for changes to state probation and parole laws.

The Reform Alliance will be led by Van Jones, a CNN host and activist.

76ers co-owner Michael Rubin says the group is dedicating $50 million to the effort.

Mill became a symbol for criminal justice reform after a judge in Pennsylvania sentenced him to 2-4 years in prison for minor violations of probation rules in a decade-old gun and drug possession case.

He spent months in prison before a court ordered him released.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)