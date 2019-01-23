  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under:Indecent Exposure, Irwin, Local TV, Ross Guidotti

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is charged with exposing himself to an employee at a local convenience store last year.

Police say surveillance video captured it.

It was shocking video released by state troopers, a man exposing himself to a clerk on duty at an Irwin gas station late in the summer of last year.

Photo Credit: KDKA

On Wednesday, investigators announced charges against 33-year-old Paul Aaron Montella who they say is the man in the video allegedly inappropriately revealing himself to the young woman.

As trooper Stephen Limani told KDKA, when troopers released surveillance video last year, “we have a clear picture of this individual he doesn’t try to conceal his identity.”

The video is so clear someone came forward to identify the man.

The person who told the police who it was?

None other than the suspect himself. He turned himself in.

At one point in the video it’s pretty clear Montella was having a good time in more ways than one.

Limani commenting on the video saying, “It seems like he’s happy or proud of what he just did. It really appears he has a smile smirk on.”

Montella is likely not smiling now. He’s charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct. Montella is free awaiting his preliminary hearing.

