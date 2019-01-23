Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thanks to the work of Sheriff’s K-9 Woody, a shooting suspect was arrested in Homestead on Wednesday following an extensive search.

Santanyo Lewis was wanted for allegedly shooting a man in Munhall earlier this month.

Lewis, 44, of Pittsburgh’s North Side, is facing charges of aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment and firearms violations.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department Lewis into custody Wednesday afternoon after they observed a man jump from a residence in the 600 block of 19th Avenue in Munhall. Police began to search the area between East 17th and 19th avenues to locate the man, identified as Lewis. After nearly 30 minutes, a K-9 Woody located Lewis beneath a back porch of a residence in the 600 block of East 17th Avenue. Lewis was taken into custody and transported to the Allegheny County Police’s homicide unit for questioning before being booked into the Allegheny County jail.

According to police, Lewis is accused of shooting his girlfriend’s son in front of a home on East 19th Avenue after 9 p.m. Monday. The shooting followed a domestic incident between Lewis and the victim’s mother.

The 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.

The victim then ran down the street, and reportedly ended up at the Homestead Police chief’s home for help.

