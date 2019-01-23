Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An overturned tractor trailer is causing a traffic jam this morning on Interstate 79.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on the northbound side of the road leading up to the second S-bend on I-79.

The highway has been shut down northbound from Crafton to Coraopolis, specifically Route 60 Crafton/Moon Run (Exit 60) and the Route 51 Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) interchanges.

PennDOT says traffic is not permitted further than the Crafton/Moon Run exit. They are asking drivers to avoid I-79 the area.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller Reports:

Crews pushed the tractor trailer over to clear one lane on the highway so vehicles sitting on the road can get by, but the detour for all other vehicles remains in place.

I-79 Left lane will be open shortly and the right lane is going to remain closed for several hours — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 23, 2019

KDKA watched as tow trucks worked to clear the tractor trailer, which was surrounded by police cars on all sides. They are expected to be there well into the morning.

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Crews are making progress, pushing the tractor trailer over to clear one lane. This will only allow the “stuck” cars to head through. The detour is still in place. MY REPORT FROM THE HILLSIDE: 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/PGPhdNgtsm@KDKA @CelinaPompeani pic.twitter.com/R8RHfXW5dB — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) January 23, 2019

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports traffic is backed up on the highway significantly.

#BREAKING: I just snapped this picture from the hillside up above the crash scene leading up the 2nd “S Bend” on I-79. Traffic is backed up as far as I can see. PennDOT is detouring drivers at the Crafton exit. @CelinaPompeani also has your alternate routes mapped out. pic.twitter.com/z9ZF7rVzRN — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) January 23, 2019

PennDOT’s detour takes motorists westbound on I-376 to Business Loop 376 to University Boulevard to southbound Route 51 to the Sewickley Bridge to southbound Route 65 back to I-79.

UPDATE: Here is the official detour you can take due to the northbound closure of I-79. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/cmljs67MQx — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) January 23, 2019

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.