By Meghan Schiller
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An overturned tractor trailer is causing a traffic jam this morning on Interstate 79.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on the northbound side of the road leading up to the second S-bend on I-79.

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

The highway has been shut down northbound from Crafton to Coraopolis, specifically Route 60 Crafton/Moon Run (Exit 60) and the Route 51 Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) interchanges.

PennDOT says traffic is not permitted further than the Crafton/Moon Run exit. They are asking drivers to avoid I-79 the area.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller Reports:


 

Crews pushed the tractor trailer over to clear one lane on the highway so vehicles sitting on the road can get by, but the detour for all other vehicles remains in place.

KDKA watched as tow trucks worked to clear the tractor trailer, which was surrounded by police cars on all sides. They are expected to be there well into the morning.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports traffic is backed up on the highway significantly.

PennDOT’s detour takes motorists westbound on I-376 to Business Loop 376 to University Boulevard to southbound Route 51 to the Sewickley Bridge to southbound Route 65 back to I-79.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

