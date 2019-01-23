Filed Under:Daily Fantasy Sports, DraftKings, FanDuel, Fantasy Contests, Fantasy Football, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, Tax Revenue

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board released the revenue reports for fantasy contests throughout last year.

The state brought in over $2.2 million in tax dollars off of fantasy gaming sites including DraftKings and FanDuel.

Tax revenue is derived through a 15% assessment on the adjusted revenue reported by the Fantasy Contests Operators and is deposited into the Commonwealth General Fund.

Those sites made over $15.3 million dollars after taxes in the State of Pennsylvania.

The full report from 2018 and the month of December of last year can be seen at the gaming control board website.

