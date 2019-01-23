Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — A man listed as a Pennsylvania state trooper is behind bars, charged with a door-busting rampage inside his home in Plum Borough.

According to a police criminal complaint, 32-year-old Scott Mang’s wife had to call 911 from a neighbor’s home after he threatened her life and his own.

Police found Mang standing in the entranceway to his home on Douglas Fir Drive. They also discovered numerous guns throughout the home.

Mang told police that he knew they were coming, and allegedly said that everything was over and he wanted to kill himself.

Mang has been listed as a Pennsylvania state trooper for several years out of different barracks around the area. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller called to confirm he is still actively employed as a trooper but was told call back later.

The suspect’s wife said the two were watching football and drinking alcohol before bed, the criminal complaint said. That’s when everything took a turn. Police said the suspect kicked several doors off the hinges, including the bathroom and bedroom, as the victim tried to get away from him.

Investigators say he eventually took a Glock out of the victim’s nightstand, saying if she called for help they’d both be dead.

He’s facing charges this morning including aggravated assault, terroristic threats and false imprisonment.