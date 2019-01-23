  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Brenda Waters
Filed Under:Erie, Furloughed Employees, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Partial Government Shutdown, Pirates Care-A-Van, Pittsburgh Pirates, Weirton, Youngstown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –The Pittsburgh Pirates are lending a helping hand to those caught in the middle of the federal government partial shutdown.

The Pirates sent three Care-A Vans to various spots in Western Pennsylvania Wednesday to participate in community events leading up to PiratesFest this weekend.

“Our next stops on the Pirates CARE-a-van: ✅ Community Day School ✅ The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh ✅ Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank”

One of the vans that featured players and coaches stopped at the Great Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to help pack boxes and sort food for those in need. Federal Government employees have been in the spotlight at the food bank all week because of the shutdown that has now reached day 33. The La Roche College baseball team was also on hand to assist with the efforts.

The Care-A-Vans are headed to various locations over the next three days including Erie, Weirton West Virginia and Youngstown Ohio to partake in charitable and community functions.

