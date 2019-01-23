  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The weather roller coaster continues.

Rain will continue to fall across the Pittsburgh area on Wednesday evening, but early Thursday a cold front will cause temperatures to come crashing down.

As the moisture on the back edge of this disturbance interacts with that rain, snow showers will start developing. Generally, an inch is possible in Pittsburgh on Thursday, with a little more possible in the ridges and to the north.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The colder temperatures will continue into the weekend, with a chance of snow on Friday into Saturday. There’s a solid chance for two inches of snow, and maybe as much as four inches of snow to fall through Saturday morning.

Early next week, we’ll see a modest warm-up, followed by another round of frigid temperatures, so the temperature roller coaster continues.

