WILKINS TWP., Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching for a missing boy with autism on Wednesday evening.

Austin Kocher, a 13-year-old white male who is described as 5-foot-4, 110-pounds with dark blonde hair has been missing since approximately 4:20 p.m. He was last seen with a grey jacket with black sleeves.

Police are searching Avenue A in Forest Hills.

