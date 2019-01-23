Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some residents in the Polish Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh will be without water until late Wednesday night and travelers who get off on the East Ohio Street ramp to Millvale will need to find a new route on Thursday.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is repairing a 6-inch water-main on Bigelow Boulevard and Herron Avenue, and it is not expected to be completed until midnight.

The following residents will have no water service and have been notified via robocalls, according to the PWSA:

• Leander Street

• Stockholm Street

• Herron Avenue (Bigelow Boulevard – Harding Way)

• Phelan Way (Herron Avenue – 30th Street)

• Brereton Street (Herron Avenue – 30th Street)

One outbound lane of traffic near the intersection of Bigelow Boulevard at Herron Avenue will be closed to all traffic until work is completed.

Also, the PWSA announced that it will be working on an inlet on East Ohio Street from 7 a.m. Thursday until 3a.m. Friday, closing the off-ramp entering Millvale until work is completed.

Off-duty police officers will be stationed at the 40th Street Bridge intersection and the 31st Street Bridge intersection to re-route traffic until work is completed.