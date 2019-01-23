Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — No one has ever said it’s easy forecasting the weather in Pittsburgh.

In fact, in my over 15 years of forecasting the weather, with previous stops in New Orleans and Indianapolis, Pittsburgh stands out as the most challenging place to forecast.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Why?

Well, many reasons, but one of those over the past three years has been the constant battle of cold air and warm air during January and February. It’s like a will they or won’t they romantic relationship on your favorite network comedy. Except the plot may have you walking outside with a couple of inches of snow on the ground.

Surprise.

The next couple of days could bring us a couple of surprises.

Overnight, tonight, we are likely to see anywhere from a dusting of snow to a half inch of snow on the backside of an area of low pressure. While most models are showing well below an inch of snow falling, probabilities are showing upwards of 4 inches of snow being possible on the high end.

I think the better chance for snow will come over the weekend from Friday to Saturday. The cold weather rushes in and some big snow totals will be possible. There’s a solid chance for two inches of snow, and maybe as much as four inches of snow to fall through Saturday morning.

One thing that may help? Brutally cold temperatures.

The colder the weather, the higher the snow rates, and snow rates of 1:20 or higher certainly will be possible. Friday into Saturday could bring the highest snow totals of the year with any given snow chance so far. It should be fantastic for skiing.

Probabilities give a 30 percent chance for snow totals over 6 inches from Friday through Sunday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.