(KDKA) — There is another food recall, with the latest being announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Stino Da Napoli, a Rocky River, Ohio company, is recalling approximately 11,400 pounds of various meat products that were produced, packed and distributed without being inspected, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The ready-to-eat meat products and meat sauce items were produced from Nov. 30, 2017, through Dec. 20, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

• 24-oz (1.5-lbs.) jarred pasta sauce containing “Stino Da Napoli Gourmet Meat Sauce Bolognese” with lot code 181284000013.

• 24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) jarred pasta sauce containing “Stino Da Napoli Gourmet Pasta Sauce with Bacon Fumo Del Vesuvio” with lot code 181284000303.

• 1.3-lb. packages containing “Stino’s GOURMET ITALIAN FOODS MEATBALLS” with lot code 181284000167.

• 1.2-lb. packages containing “Stino’s GOURMET ITALIAN FOODS MEAT LASAGNA” with lot code 181284000150.

The sauce products subject to recall have “EST. 45779” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The meatball and lasagna products do not include the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail stores in Ohio.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.