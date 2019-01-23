  • KDKA TVOn Air

Jerome Solomon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A reward is being offered for helping find a man who slipped away from police while wearing a heart monitor, an IV and had a broken ankle.

Police are looking for Jerome Solomon. They say he ran from officers in Pitcairn last fall. He broke his ankle when he jumped over and then fell from a 15-foot wall.

Solomon escaped a hospital after having surgery.

“Before officers could get to the hospital, Solomon had fled the hospital with both an IV and a hear monitor attached to him,” said Det. Steven Dish with the Allegheny County Police.

“Police reviewed surveillance video from the hospital and discovered the Solomon had absconded from the hospital with help from two other black males and two black females.”

If you have any information, it could be worth up to $1,000. Call Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477.

