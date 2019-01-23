Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating what they are calling a possible burglary at a candy shop in Squirrel Hill.

The store owner of The Chocolate Moose is baffled. She didn’t want to go on camera, but wants to know who broke into her business.

The front door along Forbes Avenue is fine, but it looks like someone tried to kick in the door at the back of her business. She said someone even tried to break open the safe, but didn’t have any luck other than denting in the corners.

The store owner said the alleged burglar tried to open the store’s cash register with a crowbar, but was unable to get it open. As far as candy goes, it’s unclear if any of that was taken.

But the store owner said her business wasn’t the only one that was broken into. She said the doors were also kicked in at two offices upstairs.

“I feel upset about it,” Olga Shashko said.

Shashko lives in Greenfield now, but lived in Squirrel Hill for a long time.

“It’s been always a safe neighborhood here in Squirrel Hill, so I just want to make sure it stays safe,” said Shashko.

She said one can only assume who was bold enough to do what they did.

“All I can say is this is a switching point at Murray and Forbes where people get off the bus and get on the bus, and I feel like it brings a lot of different crowds here. So it’s going to be hard to find that or maybe it was just a bunch of teenagers that wanted some chocolate. I don’t know,” said Shashko.

Police have yet to make any arrests.