Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — No one from the Steelers organization has heard from Antonio Brown since he left the Bengals game in the last week of the regular season.

Now, after weeks of uncertainty, more cryptic tweets are being sent by the superstar receiver.

Thursday morning, Brown sent a very simple phrase to his followers.

“Open for business”

Open for business — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 24, 2019

At the Pro Bowl Wednesday, teammate Maurkice Pouncey said that he believes the team and Brown will mend the potential burned bridges with time. Pouncey and JuJu Smith-Schuster both said they have reached out to Brown, but never heard back. The duo also said that they would want him back in Pittsburgh.

“JuJu Smith-Schuster said he’s reached out to Antonio Brown, hasn’t spoken to him yet but points out everyone’s on vacation so communication is minimal. He said “no doubt” he expects to talk to him at some point. Doesn’t want him traded because he makes the Steelers better.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster said he's reached out to Antonio Brown, hasn't spoken to him yet but points out everyone's on vacation so communication is minimal. He said "no doubt" he expects to talk to him at some point. Doesn't want him traded because he makes the Steelers better. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 23, 2019

Wednesday night, Steelers President Art Rooney II talked with members of Steelers Nation Unite about the situation. He had a different tone when talking about Brown compared to when Rooney talked to Bob Pompeani in his sit-down interview.

“There are a lot of factors we have to take into account on it,” Rooney said. “We’d have to sit down with Antonio and understand where he is and make sure he understands where we are. There is some work to do before we figure that out.”

Pro Football talk says that the team may not be liking what other teams are offering for the All-Pro talent.

“It sounds like the Steelers aren’t getting the offers they expected to get for Antonio Brown.”

It sounds like the Steelers aren't getting the offers they expected to get for Antonio Brown. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 24, 2019

Rooney has said that no decisions on Brown’s future with the team will be made until March, when the offseason kicks into full swing.

Until then, Pittsburgh waits to see if Brown will contact anyone, or explain some of his recent tweets and actions that fans have been watching online.