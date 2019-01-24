  • KDKA TVOn Air

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Two men were arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man in Butler on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Butler City Police, 22-year-old Sheldon Hile, from the Butler area, and 23-year-old Lukus Safranek, of Butler, assaulted a 21-year-old man on Liberty Street around 1:30 p.m.

Safranek allegedly punched and “slammed” the victim, and Hile allegedly threatened to stab the victim and kicked the victim as he was lying on the ground.

The two men took the victim’s iPhone and an unopened pack of cigarettes, then ran away.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Butler City Police later took Hile and Safranek into custody. Both were sent to the Butler County Jail to await arraignment.

Hile and Safranek are facing multiple felony charges, including conspiracy, robbery and aggravated assault.

