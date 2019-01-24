Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hundreds of citizens from the City of Pittsburgh packed into the City-County building in an open discussion before city council.

The event that started at 6 p.m. lasted more than four hours. Community members waited for hours to speak their mind on proposed gun legislation being brought before lawmakers in the wake of the Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting in Oct. 2018.

The building was so packed that officials would not let anyone else in the building until someone left.

Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O’Connor and Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Ericka Strassburger co-authored the bills that would ban many of the types of weapons that have been used in mass shootings.

When Mayor Bill Peduto was challenged on the bills, he simply responded, “Arrest me.”

“Every single day they hear of another shooting,” said one resident. “Consistently under threat and locked down. Wherever they go, they look for exits and an escape. They know in their bones they are not safe.

Another community member asked Pittsburgh City Council members which side they were on.

“One study states 3 out of 5 criminals report being or knowing of someone that was scared off by a good guy with a gun. No shots even fired. Whose side are you on?”

Some speakers chose to keep their speech simple saying, “I think passing these (laws) are one of the most constitutional and American things you can do. By putting well-regulated back into the second amendment.”

If the legislation is passed, it will only affect residents within the City of Pittsburgh, however, both residents and non-residents of Pittsburgh were given the chance to speak.

Both sides of the spectrum were seen at the discussion Thursday evening, and cheers rang out for comments on both sides. At one point, the council president had to tell people to be quiet and remind them that this was an orderly meeting.

Mayor Bill Peduto was not present at Thursday’s discussion. Peduto was in Washington D.C. for a mayors conference.