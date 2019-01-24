Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD (KDKA) – Officials at Hempfield Area High School say charges will be filed against a student after a social media threat surfaced Thursday.

In a letter from Hempfield Area High School Principal Kathleen Charlton, a student allegedly used social media to make a potential threat to the school. According to the letter sent by Charlton, “A student used social media to communicate with friends a message which included a potential threat to the safety of students and staff in the high school.”

Message from Hempfield Area High School Principal Kathleen Charlton:

The Hempfield Area High School Administration was made aware of a situation which occurred today whereby a student used social media to communicate with friends a message which included a potential threat to the safety of students and staff in the high school. A number of students who received the message took immediate action to inform administration of the potential threat. Pennsylvania State Police were immediately contacted by Administration and quickly initiated an investigation. While it has been initially determined by the State Police the student had no intent to act upon the threats which were communicated, charges are being filed in order to proceed with an appropriate and proper means of addressing the actions of the student. Disciplinary action against the student has also been initiated by the District in order to address the safety of students in the school setting. We commend the students who received the message for reporting the information to adults immediately. The Hempfield Area School District will continue to take all such reports seriously and respond in a manner to provide a safe environment within the school setting.

According to the letter, students who received the message informed school administration who in turn contacted the Pennsylvania State Police. Charlton said that state police believe the student identified as the sender of the messages did not have the intent to act on the threat. Charges are being filed by state police against the student. The district will also take disciplinary action against the student, according to Charlton.

The principal says she is proud of the students that stepped up and informed officials.

