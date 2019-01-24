Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is taking a new step in its exploration of legalizing marijuana, with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman preparing a series of town hall-style public listening sessions.

Fetterman, himself an advocate for legalizing marijuana, said Thursday he’ll hold a listening session in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties in the coming months. Fetterman also says he’ll accept comments submitted through other means.

The step comes after the Democratic governor changed his tune last month, saying it’s time for Pennsylvania to take a serious look at legalizing marijuana. Before that, Wolf had said Pennsylvania wasn’t ready and gave no sign it was worth immediately studying.

Wolf now says Pennsylvania can’t ignore movement in New York and New Jersey toward legalizing marijuana. Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature has been hostile to the idea.

