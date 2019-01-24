Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The date for jury selection in the trial of Michael Rosfeld was postponed at a pre-trial motions hearing Thursday morning.

The trial is now set to begin on March 19 with jury selection scheduled to take place on March 12.

Earlier this week, the state Supreme Court ordered the jury be selected from Dauphin County.

Rosfeld, a former East Pittsburgh Police officer, was charged with criminal homicide last summer in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose on June 19, 2018.

The shooting set off a series of protests that went on for weeks. There’s now a gag order in the case.

A judge ruled last week that the jury for the Rose shooting trial is to be selected from outside Allegheny County.

Judge Alexander Bicket’s chambers confirmed he ordered the jury for the high-profile case be selected from an outside county.

The “Order of Court Changing Venire” was filed last Monday, Jan. 14.

