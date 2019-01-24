Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People from around the world helped make a final wish come true for a Jefferson County teen over the Christmas season.

But this week, that 14-year-old boy died after a battle with cancer.

Maddox Hyde had been receiving treatment for neuroblastoma at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

On the Friends of Maddox Facebook page, they write: “With heavy hearts we are sad to announce that Maddox has fought his last battle with cancer.”

At the end of November, Maddox said he wanted his home filled with Christmas cards.

Thanks to a Facebook campaign that wish came true with thousands mailed to him from around the world.

The family received 10,000 cards in just one day alone. They received so many the family began stringing them from the ceiling at his home.

Cards from churches, schools, all over the country and even from Mexico. One of those cards was even from the First Family.

On Wednesday evening, Maddox’s family announced that he died after an eight-year battle with cancer.

He was an eighth grader at DuBois Area Middle School.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced Thursday.