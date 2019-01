Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mon Wharf lot will be closed Friday due to a flood advisory.

A flood advisory is in effect for the Ohio River until Saturday afternoon. The river is expected to rise to almost 19.2 feet by Friday morning.

As as result, the Mon Wharf will be closed Friday, and anyone who parked at the lot Thursday must move their vehicle out of the lot by 7 p.m.

Additional parking is available at the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue Plaza.