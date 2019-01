Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Penn Township Department of Public Works in Westmoreland County is asking drivers to stay away from Paintertown Road.

That’s because the street is buckling from subsidence.

The road has buckled between state Route 130 and Simpson Road.

Public Works officials say they have notified PennDOT, which is working to secure the area.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.