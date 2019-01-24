Filed Under:Best Of, Cioppino, Eat, Eat See Play, Hoodline, Whiskey, Wigle Whiskey, Winghart's Burger & Whiskey Bar

PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Wondering where to find the best whiskey bars near you?

Winghart’s Burger & Whiskey Bar. | Photo: Linda W./Yelp

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top whiskey bars in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Winghart’s Burger & Whiskey Bar

Photo: ken l./Yelp

Topping the list is Winghart’s Burger & Whiskey Bar. Located at 5 Market Square in Central Business District, it combines classic American comfort food like burgers and pizza with its whiskey. It’s the best-loved such spot in Pittsburgh, boasting four stars out of 514 reviews on Yelp.

2. Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar

Photo: cioppino restaurant & cigar bar/Yelp

Next up is Strip District’s Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar, situated at 2350 Railroad St. With four stars out of 181 reviews on Yelp, the surf-and-turf whiskey bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Wigle Whiskey Barrelhouse and Whiskey Garden

Photo: ang s./Yelp

Spring Garden’s Wigle Whiskey Barrelhouse and Whiskey Garden, located at 1055 Spring Garden Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the distillery, which also offers an on-site whiskey bar for its house-made offerings, 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews.

