PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Wondering where to find the best whiskey bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top whiskey bars in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Winghart’s Burger & Whiskey Bar

Topping the list is Winghart’s Burger & Whiskey Bar. Located at 5 Market Square in Central Business District, it combines classic American comfort food like burgers and pizza with its whiskey. It’s the best-loved such spot in Pittsburgh, boasting four stars out of 514 reviews on Yelp.

2. Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar

Next up is Strip District’s Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar, situated at 2350 Railroad St. With four stars out of 181 reviews on Yelp, the surf-and-turf whiskey bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Wigle Whiskey Barrelhouse and Whiskey Garden

Spring Garden’s Wigle Whiskey Barrelhouse and Whiskey Garden, located at 1055 Spring Garden Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the distillery, which also offers an on-site whiskey bar for its house-made offerings, 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews.