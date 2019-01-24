Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Council is holding a hearing Thursday evening on its polarizing gun legislation.

A high turnout is expected, so the hearing is being moved into the lobby of the City County building in order to accommodate more people.

As of noon, almost 90 people had signed up to speak at the hearing.

There will be no seating, except for a few benches that will be reserved for those who are handicapped or have special needs.

Those who wish to attend should enter through the Ross Street entrance.

Earlier in January, hundreds of people, many legally carrying firearms, attended a rally in protest of the legislation outside the City-County Building.

