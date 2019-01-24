  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gun Laws, Local TV, Pittsburgh City Council

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Council is holding a hearing Thursday evening on its polarizing gun legislation.

A high turnout is expected, so the hearing is being moved into the lobby of the City County building in order to accommodate more people.

As of noon, almost 90 people had signed up to speak at the hearing.

There will be no seating, except for a few benches that will be reserved for those who are handicapped or have special needs.

Those who wish to attend should enter through the Ross Street entrance.

RELATED STORIES:

Earlier in January, hundreds of people, many legally carrying firearms, attended a rally in protest of the legislation outside the City-County Building.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s