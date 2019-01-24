Filed Under:Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, Local TV, Patrice Matamoros

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The current Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon CEO will step down after this year’s race.

Patrice Matamoros announced Thursday that she will step down from the organization after the marathon weekend in May.

Matamoros says she will continue to work with P3R, the nonprofit organization that helps organize the marathon, in an advisory capacity in the future.

Troy Schooley, the current senior vice president of partnerships and sales at P3R, take over as CEO after Matamoros leaves.

Matamoros joined P3R in 2008 to help relaunch the Pittsburgh Marathon after a five-year hiatus.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 5.

