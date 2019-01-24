  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You could get your hands on a piece of a Netflix original at a prop sale in the Pittsburgh area.

The Nomadic Trading Company is holding a multi-day liquidation sale at the Netflix originals set decoration and prop warehouse in Warrendale.

The first sale will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sales will also be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 16.

The warehouse is located at 150 Thorn Hill Road in Warrendale.

Photos on the Trading Company’s website show some of the items that will be up for sale, including furniture, signs, dishware, rotary telephones, records and more.

To view the photos, visit nomadictradingcompany.net.

