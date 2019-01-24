Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You could get your hands on a piece of a Netflix original at a prop sale in the Pittsburgh area.

The Nomadic Trading Company is holding a multi-day liquidation sale at the Netflix originals set decoration and prop warehouse in Warrendale.

The first sale will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sales will also be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 16.

We're excited to share another big sale with you!! Nomadic Trading Company is selling a variety of items used in the Netflix productions from around the Pittsburgh area.

The warehouse is located at 150 Thorn Hill Road in Warrendale.

Photos on the Trading Company’s website show some of the items that will be up for sale, including furniture, signs, dishware, rotary telephones, records and more.

To view the photos, visit nomadictradingcompany.net.