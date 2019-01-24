PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Spring training is an annual tradition that attracts baseball fans from across the country to Phoenix, where 15 major league teams warm up for the season ahead. Balmy weather, cheap tickets and the opportunity to ditch the winter doldrums are a major draw, and baseball fans are sure to savor the front-row views of top-tier players.

February and March are the time to go, and visitors can consult the spring training schedule to plan a visit around their favorite team’s matchups.

It’s more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Pittsburgh to Phoenix in that time frame, and the prices aren’t too shabby.

So if you’re looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.

Cheapest Phoenix flights

Currently, the cheapest flights between Pittsburgh and Phoenix are if you leave on Feb. 27 and return from Arizona on March 1. Spirit Airlines currently has tickets for $321, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had earlier in February. If you fly out of Pittsburgh on Feb. 25 and return from Phoenix on March 1, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $337 roundtrip.

Top Phoenix hotels

Regarding where to stay, here are two of the Phoenix area’s top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner’s listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

Talking Stick Resort (9800 Talking Stick Way)

For an all-around top recommendation, consider Talking Stick Resort. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $149.

This AAA Four Diamond property in Scottsdale, Arizona, features 496 rooms and suites with unparalleled views of the Sonoran Desert, plus great dining options, several lounges, two championship golf courses, a 650-seat showroom with live entertainment, a state-of-the-art casino, outdoor pools and a 13,000-square-foot luxury rejuvenation spa.

The JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Phoenix (5350 E. Marriott Drive)

If you’re looking to splurge on top quality, try The JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Phoenix. The 4.9-star hotel has rooms for $263/night. This luxury resort is located near the Desert Ridge Marketplace and the Musical Instrument Museum.

Featured Phoenix restaurants

If you’re looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Phoenix has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner’s listings to help you get started.

Postino Central (5144 N. Central Ave.)

One of Phoenix ‘s most popular restaurants is Postino Central, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 91 reviews on Skyscanner.

“An adorable adaptive project that converted a mid-century modern post office into a wine and bruschetta haven in the middle of the neighborhood,” wrote visitor Alexandra.

True Food Kitchen (2502 E. Camelback Road)

Also worth considering is True Food Kitchen.

Biltmore Fashion Park offers an eclectic mix of stores and restaurants, combining national retail brands and specialty boutique shops in a lush, open-air garden setting. True Food Kitchen at Biltmore Fashion Park is conveniently located off East Camelback Road and 24th Street in Phoenix.

“An absolute must for healthy eaters and comfort foodies alike,” wrote Alison. “We take all our out-of-town guests here and everyone raves about it.”

Oregano’s Pizza Bistro (1008 E. Camelback Road)

Lastly, there’s Oregano’s Pizza Bistro.

Oregano’s is a Chicago-style pizza bistro serving thin- and stuffed-crust pizzas, unique pasta dishes, huge salads and specialty drinks. It also features patio dining and big band music.

What to see and do in Phoenix

To round out your trip, Phoenix offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are a couple of top recommendations, based on Skyscanner’s descriptions and reviews.

Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)

First up is Chase Field.

Baseball fans know that the place to be on a warm Phoenix night is in the stands of Chase Field, watching the Arizona Diamondbacks. No worries about excessive heat since the Field has a retractable roof keeping things nice and comfortable.

The Arizona Science Center (600 E. Washington St.)

Finally, there’s the The Arizona Science Center.

Escape the heat by spending the day at the Arizona Science Center. With over 350 interactive exhibits, a range of free presentations and a massive IMAX theater, you can spend the whole day learning and exploring.