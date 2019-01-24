Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week has come with some of the coldest temperatures the Pittsburgh region has seen, so far this season.

Meteorologist Ray Petelin says we could be in for possible record low temperatures next week.

Petelin says, there is an old saying, though, that goes “you ain’t seen nothin’ yet”.

That saying holds very true for the Arctic air that has Pittsburgh on its itinerary.

While this weekend comes with a chill, we will see a modest warm up early in the week.

That does not last long, though. Arctic air will start draining into the area on Tuesday, setting us up for a round of sub zero temperatures Wednesday night, Thursday and Early Friday.

High temperatures these days will be lucky to lift out of the single digits, too.