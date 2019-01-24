Filed Under:Local TV, Rostraver, Rostraver Volunteer Fire Department, Vehicle Fire

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) – Firefighters in Rostraver responded to the call of an truck fully engulfed in flames Thursday.

Emergency responders were called to the scene in the 600-block of Todd Farm Road Thursday evening after a dark colored truck caught fire.

Photo Credit: (Facebook/Rostraver Central Fire Department)

According to a Facebook post by the Rostraver Central Fire Department, crews were able to quickly contain the fire.

Firefighters from Smithton Volunteer Fire Department also helped to contain the blaze.

Officials did not say what caused the fire or if anyone was injured during the fire.

